Former Liverpool, Manchester City and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been unable to improve the team’s fortunes and believes he’ll be dismissed from his post sooner rather than later.The Norwegian only signed a new contract with the club in July but has been criticised for poor performances and in-game management from the team this term, despite a big summer outlay to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.Hamann says that the only reason United remain in contention near the top is the goalscoring form of the Portuguese forward Ronaldo, who has...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO