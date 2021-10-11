CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

‘Great conversations’ highlight big man Ernest Udeh Jr.’s weekend visit to Kansas

By Gary Bedore
Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top big men in the high school basketball recruiting Class of 2022 says he had an outstanding weekend visit to the University of Kansas. “The visit was really good,” Ernest Udeh Jr., a 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, said Sunday night. “I honestly don’t have anything negative to say about it. You can tell that their fan base really loves the players.”

www.kansas.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

4 shot at Alabama high school football game

Four people were shot when gunfire erupted Friday night outside an Alabama high school football game, police said. One person was in critical condition. Two of the four people shot were juveniles, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on an exit ramp...
ALABAMA STATE
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kansas College Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Lawrence, KS
The Spun

Tim Tebow Has Message For Teams Facing Alabama Later This Season

Some analysts believe Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M last weekend will prevent the Crimson Tide from reaching the College Football Playoff. Tim Tebow, however, thinks that loss could be a blessing in disguise. During this Friday’s edition of First Take, Tebow discussed Alabama’s chances of making the postseason. He made...
ALABAMA STATE
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Kansas#Phillips High School#Espn Com#The Overtime Elite League
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
AllSooners

WATCH: Defense Highlights - Kansas State

Watch some of the key moments from when Kansas State had the ball in Oklahoma's 37-31 win over the Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 2. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com...
KANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

UTEP men's basketball: Two tournaments, trip to Kansas highlight Miners schedule

Four home tournament games and trips to Kansas and New Mexico highlight the UTEP men's basketball schedule released Thursday. The WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational returns after a one-year hiatus as North Carolina Central, Bradley and San Houston will join UTEP in the Dec. 21-22 tournament. UTEP will open with NC Central and then play either Bradley or Sam Houston on the second day.
KANSAS STATE
mgoblue

Fliegner's Perfect Weekend Highlights Wolverine Invitational

» Freshman Julia Fliegner went 4-0 in singles action over the weekend, ending the event with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Notre Dame's Page Freeman. » The final day of competition consisted of one round of doubles and one round of singles. For U-M, Fleigner, Jaedan Brown and Nicole Hammond each picked up singles victories.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy