LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — The 27 firefighters of the Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Department pride themselves in being one of the strongest departments in Wayne County. They are covering more areas than ever before, and they will likely more than double their call volume from last year by the end of 2021. To keep up with their constant training, now they are looking for the community's help.

LAKE ARIEL, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO