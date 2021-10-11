Tulsi Kumar looks breathtaking in her Indian regal look for her latest single ‘Tera Naam’!

Sometimes it seems like our favorite clebes have more in common with the stars in the sky than with the rest of us average folks. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent proof that stars are nothing like us, starting with this whopper… According to Forbes, Beyonce and JAY-Z spent a hefty portion of September 2021 vacationing in the Mediterranean aboard the 450-foot-long, 67-foot-wide superyacht the Flying Fox … which is longer than a football field and reportedly costs more than $3.5 million per week to charter. The impressive vessel features 11 cabins, a two-floor spa, a theater, a professional dive center, a legion of water toys including Jet Skis and two helipads. (You know, to accommodate both your primary helicopter and your backup chopper.) It also comes with 55 crew members. The power couple have reportedly hosted guests including Kelly Rowland and her family during their extremely expensive European getaway. Must be nice!

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO