CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohave County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Winds will shift to the west-northwest this evening and gradually diminish. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Boating will be dangerous due to large waves and strong wind gusts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust will result in pockets of near zero visibility and poor air quality.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Fort Mohave, AZ
County
Mohave County, AZ
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Boating#Wind Advisory#13 51 00
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy