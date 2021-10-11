High Wind Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds will gradually diminish overnight. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult on US-95 between Las Vegas and Tonopah, especially for high profile vehicles. A period of west downslope winds along US 395 in the southern Owens Valley will create hazardous crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust will result in pockets of near zero visibility and poor air quality.