High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting to 55 mph. * WHERE...Morongo Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust will result in areas of near zero visibility and poor air quality.