Beaver County, UT

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County; Sheep Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds gradually diminishing overnight. * WHERE...Sheep Range and Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust may result in reduced visibility and poor air quality on Monday.

alerts.weather.gov

