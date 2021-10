The second race in the Le Mans Virtual Series will take place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, utilizing the rFactor 2 platform. Each team will be composed of three drivers, one of which needs to be a designated Pro, FIA graded driver. There are plenty of returning faces to the second round, but there are also a slew of new drivers that will duke it out over the six-hour event. As it will be all season, both LMP2 and GTE classes will go to battle, racing against each other, this time around the 7.004-kilometer, 4.352-mile circuit in Belgium.

