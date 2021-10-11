Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, up to 10 inches at the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect hazardous travel conditions along high elevation roads in Kyle and Lee Canyons, especially above 7000 feet due to slippery roads and periods of low visibility due to blowing snow.