High Wind Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting to 55 mph. Strongest winds through 5 am will be in the Northwest Las Vegas Valley and near the Spring Mountains. * WHERE...Southern Clark County, Las Vegas Valley, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Northeast Clark County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.