POTUS

Biden Is Backtracking on Syria | Opinion

By Ilan Berman
 5 days ago
The Syria "file" has dwindled in urgency for Team Biden.

Michelle AKA ?
5d ago

Biden can't remember what he even said..he can't remember anyone's name on paper!! Uk..the man from down under? 🤣😂

state1
4d ago

too confusing 4 poor old Joe...Syria is not an ice cream flavor...2 dips of Syria with sprinkles in a waffle cone

FoghornLeghorn
4d ago

He’s never been correct yet on any foreign policy issue!

