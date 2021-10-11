Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Winds will shift to the west-northwest this evening and gradually diminish. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Boating will be dangerous due to large waves and strong wind gusts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust will result in pockets of near zero visibility and poor air quality.