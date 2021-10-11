Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect hazardous travel conditions along Highway 93 above 5000 feet due to slippery roads and periods of low visibility due to blowing snow.