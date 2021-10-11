CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver County, UT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 00:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect hazardous travel conditions along Highway 93 above 5000 feet due to slippery roads and periods of low visibility due to blowing snow.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaver County, UT
County
Lincoln County, NV
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#05 00 00
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy