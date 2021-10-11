CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

High Wind Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 00:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wind gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * WHEN...through 5 PM Tuesdsay. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust may result in reduced visibility and poor air quality on Monday.

