LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A large boulder rolled over Poudre Canyon Road or CO 14 and damaged the road. Westbound lanes were closed due to rocks on the road between Sleepin Elephant and County Road 126. (credit: CDOT) The rock left a big hole in its wake, carving out a large path in the asphalt. (credit: CDOT) The good news is that no one was injured and the rock rolled down the hill. There were traffic delays in the area due to alternating traffic around the lane closure during repairs. (credit: CDOT)

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO