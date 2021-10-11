CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube UI test highlights ‘Most viewed’ video portions in playback progress bar graph

By Damien Wilde
9to5Google
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe very latest YouTube UI test or experiment is rolling out visual indicators for the most viewed portion of a video above the playback progress bar on mobile and desktop. Added to the regular YouTube Experiments page that indicates limited-time tests that are being trialed with the video streaming service, this new feature now appears to be rolling out to selected users. The explanation for how it would work is pretty clear, and if you are selected, when scrubbing through a YouTube video you’ll see a graph integrated above the red playback progress bar.

9to5google.com

