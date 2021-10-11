Where to Find the Morph Ball in Metroid Dread

Despite its legacy and influence within the video game industry, Metroid has always been a bit of a black sheep among Nintendo’s line-up of iconic franchises. It’s been almost two decades since the last original 2D Metroid game, and the only traditional Metroid release we’ve seen recently has been a remake. So, with Samus Aran’s story continuing at long last with Metroid Dread, newcomers are probably having a tricky time figuring out what to catch up on before this new entry. Thankfully, there are a few easy recommendations to make, both for those wanting a first-hand catch-up with the story, and for anyone who just wants to get their first taste of what the franchise has to offer.

