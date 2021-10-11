CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How 'sneaky playmaker' helped change game for Patriots vs. Texans

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SpJT_0cNVOBCM00

It's easy to point to the play that changed everything in the Patriots' come-from-behind win over the Texans Sunday afternoon.

Early in the third quarter, leading 22-9, the Texans attempted to catch the Patriots off guard by having punter Cameron Johnston move toward the line, then drop back to his usual spot and punt, but it did not go as planned.

Johnston never got back to the proper distance, so when he punted the ball it went right into the back of personal protector Terrence Brooks’ helmet. It deflected right out of bounds, so it was ruled a 0-yard punt.

The Patriots took over and then scored on four straight possessions to close out the game and the come-from-behind win.

Patriots players credited Lawrence Guy for pushing the line back and helping the play go their way.

“From the outside looking in, you look at it like (a mistake), but a lot don’t see the guy across from him — the guy that made the play, which was Guy,” linebacker Jamie Collins told reporters afterwards. “Guy’s always just a sneaky playmaker. He’s always under the radar. He’s not a flashy playmaker, but he’s always making plays. That’s what’s great about Guy. He’s not a flashy playmaker, and (those are) the best kind, for real.”

Even Bill Belichick gave credit to Guy.

“We were able to get the call and pressure that,” he said. “We had some big guys in there so if they did fake it, we felt like we were covered, but at the same time, we felt like we could pressure, as well. I’m not sure exactly what happened there but know we had guys coming whether it was a fake or not. Obviously, they missed it there, and LG made a great play.”

The Patriots improve to 2-3 on the year.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Texans#Playmaker#American Football#Lg
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s Wife, Ciara, Posts Message For Him After Surgery

At this point, most football fans have seen a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s mangled finger. During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson hit his hand on defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The quarterback reportedly tore a tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand.
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy