While I have dabbled in smartwatches on other platforms, I always go back to using Wear OS in the end. The same can be said for music when picking my favorite from the list of excellent music streaming services. However, my primary was always Google Play Music, and when it rolled into YouTube Music — I gravitated that way as well. One thing that didn't transition over to Wear OS devices when Google Play Music shutdown was a wearable app for the new music service. Thankfully, that's changed. While initially, the app was only for the Galaxy Watch 4, it started showing up for older watches running Wear OS 2.. With that said, let's get into how you can start using YouTube Music on Wear OS watches.

