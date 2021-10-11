CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

It's time for LBC's fourth annual Regular Season Predictions contest

By Todd Little
 5 days ago

Alright folks, it's regular season predictions contest time again!. We are looking for eleven pieces of information from you. A) The First and Last place teams from each of the NHL's four divisions (so that's eight selections). Sure, picking the winner is usually the way these things go, but are you also knowledgeable enough to suss out the league's bottom-feeders in addition to its powerhouses?

NHL

