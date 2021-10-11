Local businesses continue to struggle to find workers amid slow economic recovery

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The September jobs report shows the US economy isn’t recovering nearly as fast as expected.

Though the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%, better than the predicted 5.1%, the major job growth experts predicted did not occur. Economists estimated the country would add around 500,000 new jobs in September, once supplemental unemployment benefits and the evictions moratorium expired. In reality, the US saw an addition of only 194,000 jobs.

The bleak numbers could be skewed by a major decline in government jobs. The highest job growth came from the leisure and hospitality sector, with 74,000 new jobs.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

For restaurant Billy Tzioros, it feels like there’s no end in sight for the hard-hit food service industry.

“I thought they would have been better by the summertime, to be honest with you. But things haven’t changed,” said the Pier 51 Seafood owner.

Tzioros says the expiration of supplemental unemployment benefits has only created a new challenge for his restaurant.

“Over the last couple months, people come in, they’re filling out applications, I’m doing interviews, I tell them to start the next day, and then they never show back up,” he said. “In order to keep your benefits, you have to be out there looking for a job.”

Across the street at Mochica Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, you’ll find managers helping out in the kitchen and servers manning the register.

“Sometimes we do need a helping hand,” said Mochica waitress Jenny Torres. “Sometimes it’s not enough for just two of us or just one of us. Sometimes we need like, four or five people in here.”

The jobs report shows the restaurant industry hasn’t seen much growth or loss over the past two months.

“People would get mad while wait times were a bit longer than usual,” said Mochica manager Yahajaira Luna.

For now, Luna says customers will need to continue to be patient, and restaurants will need to continue to hang on longer.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.