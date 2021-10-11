CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump tightens Jan. 6 vise for GOP: The Note

 5 days ago

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It was a point of pride and an applause line for former President Donald Trump over the weekend: "I never conceded," he said, drawing one of the many huge ovations he got in his return to Iowa Saturday.

What Trump is less eager to talk about -- and prepared to go to court to stop those close to him from even talking to a congressional committee about -- are his actions on and around Jan. 6.

New reporting points to how much there is still to learn, or at least for Trump and his allies to try to explain . A Senate Judiciary Committee report late last week documented the extraordinary pressure the defeated then-president applied to the Justice Department as part of a final attempt to overturn the election results , just three days before the attempted insurrection at the Capitol.

Rachel Mummey/Reuters - PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey

As for what Trump was saying and doing on Jan. 6 itself, ABC News' Jonathan Karl reported that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy was initially rebuffed by Trump when McCarthy told him he needed to call off his supporters from rioting, despite him telling Trump shots were just fired off the House floor.

In revelations Karl details in his forthcoming book, " Betrayal ," White House aides filmed several versions of the video message Trump would belatedly release that day. Earlier versions neglected to call on those rioting to disperse, according to Karl; the final version, of course, ended with Trump praising those who protested that day: "We love you. You are special."

The discarded video messages are the kinds of records the Jan. 6 committee is seeking, and represent the kind of information subpoenaed individuals close to Trump might provide. That effort is headed for what seems to be an inevitable judicial showdown, with the Biden administration not shielding the records and testimony Trump wants kept private.

In case it wasn't already obvious, Trump's latest political flurries make clear his keen interest in resuscitating his lies about the 2020 election. And everything is not in the past: Trump is calling on his supporters to rally outside the Michigan state house on Tuesday, while his loyalists push for a "forensic audit" of the election that happened 11 months ago.

The RUNDOWN with Alisa Wiersema

Although the battle over the debt ceiling has been put off until December, lawmakers have yet to find a path forward on the president's priority infrastructure proposal. The ongoing impasse has this year's most high-profile Democrat political contender outside of Washington sounding the alarm about how the gridlock is seen by constituents heading to the polls this fall.

"We have got frustration with Washington. Why haven't we passed this infrastructure bill? It passed the U.S. Senate with 69 votes two months ago. I have been very straight on television. We're tired of the chitty chat up in Washington. Get in a room and get this figured out," said Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Speaking in an interview on CNN's State of the Union, McAuliffe -- a staunch ally of President Joe Biden -- said he's "frustrated" with his own party. The former Virginia governor recently said that Biden is "unpopular" in the state and attributes the standstill over his administration's policy push as the reason for constituents' dissatisfaction.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images - PHOTO: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (R) (D-VA) debates Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce September 28, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia.

"I'm traveling all over Virginia. They're worried about minimum wage. They want child care. They want elderly care. They want to see paid sick leave, family medical leave ...They want them to get their job done. They're paid to get up in Washington. Get this done," McAuliffe said Sunday.

According to FiveThirtyEight's polling average , the race to lead Virginia indicates a close contest come November, perhaps too close for McAuliffe's comfort. In recent weeks, he's tried to distance himself from the president -- during the last debate against Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin, McAuliffe said that the proposed $3.5 trillion cost of Democrats' reconciliation package was "too high." McAuliffe's latest comments are likely to add more pressure to a race that is already set to serve as a bellwether over how Biden's political brand could translate into next year's midterms.

The TIP with Quinn Scanlan

Over the weekend, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson remained defiant amid calls for his resignation, declaring he "will not back down" over comments he made calling "transgenderism" and homosexuality "filth" and asserting children should not be taught about LGBTQ topics in schools.

Robinson, a Republican, posted a video to social media defending his comments and accusing "the media and those on the left" and generalizing them to mean that he hates the LGBTQ community.

"However, the idea that our children should be taught about concepts of transgenderism and be exposed to sexually explicit materials in the classroom is abhorrent," Robinson said.

"Abhorrent" is also how Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's press secretary described Robinson's "hateful rhetoric." State Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, said Robinson's remarks were "open discrimination," and said he should step down.

But the lieutenant governor is rallying his defenders, launching a petition for them to sign in support of him and arguing this outcry is just "an attempt to once again change the argument and silence voices on the right."

ABC News' "Start Here" podcast. Monday morning's episode begins with an update on the state of the economy from ABC News' Elizabeth Schulze, who tells us what to expect heading into the holiday season. Then, ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott talks about her reporting in Texas after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to reinstate the state's near-total abortion ban. And ABC News contributor Steve Ganyard offers his analysis on security risks after a current U.S. Navy employee and his wife were charged with sending restricted naval data internationally.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

  • Monday on ABC's "The View" 2016 Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton and her co-author, Louise Penny, discuss their new book, "State of Terror."
  • In the afternoon, President Joe Biden returns to the White House from Wilmington, Delaware.

    Lynn Bollinger
    4d ago

    I think the nation, and actually the world, have been most patient with the former President and his loyalists. They have played shell games with the U. S. Constitution and every legal loophole in any law they needed to sway any support, monetary or otherwise, in their favor. No other person in these United States would have been afforded such courtesy. It’s past the time that these people and all other elected officials of any public office be brought to task for suborning the laws of this land. Honesty, integrity, and dignity should be the accepted decorum anywhere by anyone who is elected or serves in any capacity of the U. S. government. It’s time we start doing the right thing by all people. Lies no longer should have any place in any media. Take care of your business, Mass Media.

    Timothy J Moeller
    4d ago

    There is no need for a Presidential Candidate to concede an election. It’s a formality and is purely benevolent and the proper protocol for a candidate to do so. But it’s not necessary and not something that Trump has the capacity to do. He’s narcissistic drone and doesn’t know what kindness and proper Democratic protocol is.

    Rick Bradley
    4d ago

    Sleazbags in Congress would try to impeach him again and he’s not even president. Insurrection hype will soon come to an end when democrats lose both House and Senate.

    Reuters

    U.S. politician testifies he met donor through Giuliani at Trump hotel

    NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former candidate for Nevada's governorship testified on Friday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani introduced him to Lev Parnas, a onetime Giuliani associate now on trial for alleged campaign finance law violations, who facilitated a contribution to the candidate. Adam Laxalt,...
    POLITICO

    Joe Biden's White House counsel is doubling down on her denial of Donald Trump's privilege claims aimed at shielding Jan. 6 documents.

    The latest letter helps establish a paper trail for what could be a serious executive privilege fight. Biden's stance: President Joe Biden's counsel, Dana Remus, on Friday declined to grant executive privilege to shield an initial batch of Trump-era documents sought by congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack. The former president pushed back, asserting broad privilege, and Remus replied in the negative on Wednesday.
    The Independent

    Donald Trump favourite to win 2024 presidential election

    Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the election in 2024, as Joe Biden falls behind the former US president and faces challenges with his domestic agenda. Mr Trump, according to betting odds, had been ahead in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 but had not been on odds for a win in the election.However, recent odds byBetfair Exchange found Mr Trump is now 4.8 to win in 2024. Mr Biden, meanwhile, was at 5.1 after falling behind his own vice president, Kamala Harris, in the presidential tie-up. Although neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden have...
    Detroit News

    GOP nominee for Wayne County election board was at Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally

    Josephine Brown, whom Metro Detroit Republicans nominated to serve on a key election board in Michigan's largest county, attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., that focused on unproven claims the 2020 vote was "stolen" from Donald Trump. The gathering eventually spiraled out of control, leading to an insurrection...
    KREX

    Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races

    WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is set to campaign Friday for Democrats in governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey, her most overt foray into politics since arriving at the White House nine months ago. Her involvement is the latest sign that Democrats are pulling out the stops in the upcoming elections, particularly […]
    MSNBC

    Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

    The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
    ABC News

    Biden says he's open to shortening length of new programs

    HARTFORD, Conn. -- President Joe Biden says he would prefer to cut the duration of programs in his big social services and climate change package rather than eliminate some entirely, as Democrats struggle to win support from moderates by trimming what had been a $3.5 trillion proposal. Biden's comments on...
    WashingtonExaminer

    Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

    The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
