If Social Media Can Be Unsafe for Kids, What Happens in VR?

After decades of unfulfilled promises, VR may finally be on the precipice of “going mainstream.”. Nearly $3 billion of virtual reality headsets were reportedly sold during COVID-19 lockdowns. Facebook put its Oculus Quest 2 on the market in October 2020 for $299, the same price as an Xbox Series S. Preorders for the Quest 2 were five times higher than the Quest 1 in 2019, and they sold out at most large retailers before Christmas.