Middle East

The Benefits of Butting Out

By Fred Kaplan
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran and Saudi Arabia—the bitterest rivals in the Middle East, which have supported and armed opposite sides in several of the region’s proxy wars—have held four rounds of diplomatic talks in recent months, and officials say the talks are on “a good path” and have gone a “good distance” toward calming tensions.

AFP

Iran says agreed with EU on Brussels nuclear talks 'in days'

Iran and the EU agreed Thursday to hold further dialogue in Brussels aimed at resuming talks on a faltering 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers, Tehran said.  "At the end of this meeting, the two parties agreed to continue dialogue on questions of mutual interest in the coming days in Brussels," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement, which noted that Mora said the EU was "ready to collaborate with Iran and the other parties".  
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Anti-missile defences tested to protect 'sensitive' sites: Iran

The Iranian military said Wednesday it had successfully tested anti-missile defences for "sensitive" sites during war games in central Iran, after Israeli and US warnings over its nuclear programme. "The country's air defences are perfectly prepared to protect sensitive and vital installations through a multi-layered defence system," said General Amir-Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya airbase at Semnan, quoted by Fars news agency. The exercises, which began on Tuesday, combined the army's "Majid" defence system with the "Dezful" system of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to destroy incoming cruise missiles. Iran's central region is home to the Natanz enrichment plant and other nuclear sites.
MILITARY
UPI News

Great power competition with Russia, China is a fallacy

Interestingly, the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations have pursued remarkably similar foreign policies based on a great power competition with Russia and principally China, as what is now, according to the Pentagon, "the pacing threat." President Barack Obama made the decision in 2011 to "pivot" to Asia, subsequently softened to...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU envoy on nuclear talks meets Iran deputy minister in Tehran

The EU envoy charged with coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, met Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri in Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian ministry said. Bagheri, in charge of the nuclear file for Iran, tweeted that the meeting would include talks about the "removal of cruel sanctions".
POLITICS
State
Washington State
WINKNEWS.com

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

President Joe Biden is shifting strategy to sell his ambitious social spending plans by traveling outside Washington and courting moderate Democrats who are key to hopes for any deal. With his agenda in jeopardy on Capitol Hill, Biden on Tuesday will visit the Michigan district of a moderate Democratic lawmaker...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost natural gas supplies to help […]
POLITICS
Slate

Are Russians Using Microwaves to Attack Americans?

Last month, an incredibly vague but also weirdly specific memo started making the rounds at the Pentagon. It was about something Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin labeled an “anomalous health incident,” which is defined “a series of troubling and sudden sensory events.” An “AHI,” as it’s called, could involve headaches or make you feel hot. It could be accompanied by sounds or make you feel pressure. Michael Wilner, a senior national security and White House correspondent for McClatchy, says “AHI” is Pentagon speak for something you may already know about: “Havana syndrome,” which is named thus because it first emerged in Cuba in late 2016. Since then, one incident after another has piled up in other countries: China, Russia, Austria. Diplomats, CIA operatives, and even White House employees have been struck. The Pentagon memo was essentially an acknowledgement that, if you work for the department, you could be at risk. The list of things that are actually known about Havana syndrome is short, but Wilner says that if you look closely, the way the Biden administration is reorienting its priorities right now tells you all you need to know. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Wilner about how Havana syndrome is becoming a national security crisis. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MILITARY
Person
Joe Biden
Slate

China’s President Xi Vows “Peaceful Reunification” With Taiwan Amid Heightened Tensions

China’s President Xi Jinping vowed Saturday that his country would achieve “peaceful unification” with Taiwan at a time when tensions between Beijing and the island have been particularly high. Xi didn’t mention the possibility of using force to achieve the “reunification” but he spoke shortly after a record number of Chinese military jets conducted drills close to Taiwan.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
Country
France
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Middle East
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia

