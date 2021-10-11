CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash commissioners appoint register of deeds, emergency services director

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — Nash County commissioners filled two major vacancies, caused by a death and a retirement, during their Oct. 4 regular monthly meeting. Assistant Register of Deeds Sandra Davis was appointed to fill late Register of Deeds Anne Melvin’s unexpired term after the Nash County Democratic Party executive committee nominated her for the appointment. Clerk of Superior Court Linda Thorne promptly swore her into office.

