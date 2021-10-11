CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'The hurt is what motivates you': His career spent overcoming adversity, Cardinals Reyes tested again by walk-off loss

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — His hand raised, his steps light, Chris Taylor had not yet rounded first base when Alex Reyes headed for home. The final pitch of the Cardinals’ 2021 season — a slider — left Reyes’ fingertips, found Taylor’s bat, and landed somewhere out there in the Dodger Stadium seats. Few, if any, Cardinals bothered to watch where it landed. They took off for the dugout, knowing what Taylor’s home run meant before the scoreboard reported it, 3-1. In one swing, the game, the playoffs, the season was over for the Cardinals. On his way to the offseason after his first full season in the majors, Reyes walked into an embrace.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
News-Democrat

What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
MLB
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak

A dysfunctional day for the Cardinals ended with a lot of lingering confusion and one reminder made quite clear. Former manager Mike Shildt learned the hard way. The future manager, whether it’s Oliver Marmol, Stubby Clapp, Skip Schumaker, Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran or some other surprise candidate, better understand it before he says yes to the job.
MLB
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Ishikawa
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
Person
Dakota Hudson
chatsports.com

The Dodgers beat the Cardinals in walk-off fashion.

It took until their final turn at the plate, but the Los Angeles Dodgers survived a do-or-die wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals, walking away with a thrilling 3-1 win on a night when neither offense could find much purchase. The game was billed as ace versus ace, but...
MLB
MLB

Cardinals support Reyes after tough ending

LOS ANGELES -- The scene was far too familiar for Alex Reyes. Pitch out of his hand, bat connected upon ball, all he could do was watch it sail well beyond the reach of his teammates in the outfield. Reyes turned, took a few steps towards St. Louis' dugout and placed his face into the webbing of his Cardinal-red mitt -- mind racing, thoughts private, adversity palpable.
MLB
wliw.org

The Dodgers trump the Cardinals with a late game walk-off home run

A two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night during the National League Wild Card Game. The Dodgers’ Chris Taylor, who was suffering from a recurring neck injury, netted the team the needed...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#National League#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Taylor, Dodgers end Cardinals' season with a walk-off homer

LOS ANGELES – After spending all season as one of the best teams in baseball, accumulating 106 wins and acquiring stars like a European soccer club, the Dodgers tussled with the late-starting Cardinals through nine innings waiting to show they could also be better in the moment. Chris Taylor, an...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
The Independent

Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 in playoff thriller, advance to NLCS

Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and prized midseason acquisition Max Scherzer came out of the bullpen for a save, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night and into the NL Championship Series.Bellinger's big hit came after a 3-for-14 showing this postseason and capped a scintillating NL Division Series it seemed nobody wanted to see end given the talent and win totals involved in the latest exciting chapter of this storied rivalry.Mookie Betts had a postseason career-high four hits and will lead...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy