Bodyarmor founder Mike Repole: ‘if you’re not failing, you’re not trying hard enough’

The Drum’s 3 Actionable Insights series asks top industry leaders to share their thoughts about the actions our readers should take immediately. Bodyarmor founder and chief executive Mike Repole is responsible for two of the biggest beverage success stories of the past 20 years: Vitaminwater (sold to Coke for $4.1 billion) and now Bodyarmor (which Coke owns a minority interest in and has until the end of this year to decide whether to complete the purchase.) Repole tells us why failing is the most important thing an entrepreneur can do.