CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Prince Charles ‘totally understands’ anger of climate protesters but says blocking roads ‘isn’t helpful’

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSckk_0cNVN48j00

Prince Charles has said he can “totally understand” why climate protesters take to the streets but suggested blocking roads “isn’t helpful.”

In an interview with the BBC, the Prince of Wales sympathised with “frustration” felt by environmental activists and warned of the “catastrophic” impact global warming will have could have if action is not taken,

Speaking from the gardens of his house Birkhall in the Balmoral estate, Aberdeenshire, Charles said that it had taken the world “far too long” to realise the risks of climate change.

He went on to cite his concerns that world leaders would “just talk” when they meet in Glasgow next month for the Cop26 climate conference.

“The problem is to get action on the ground,” he said.

When asked if he sympathised with Greta Thunberg, he replied:  “Of course I do, yes.

“All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course they’re going to get frustrated.  I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed.”

The prince went on to add that he understood why groups such as climate activist group Extinction Rebellion were protesting on the streets but said he didn’t think it was helpful.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion and the group Insulate Britain have blocked roads including the M25, M1 and M4 as well as a number of major A roads into London over the past month.

But Charles said: “It isn’t helpful, I don’t think, to do it in a way that alienates people.

“So I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive.”

Asked if the UK government was doing enough to combat climate change, the royal responded: “I couldn’t possibly comment.”

His comments come weeks before the United Nations Climate Change conference, Cop26, is due to begin in Glasgow on 31 October.

The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2C with a goal of keeping it to 1.5C compared with pre-industrial levels.

The conference has been billed as crucial to delivering the goals of the Paris Accord which, when it was agreed in 2015, recognised countries needed to significantly increase action to cut greenhouse gases.

In the BBC interview, which took place in Prince George's Wood, an arboretum Charles has planted for his grandson in the gardens of Birkhall, he also discussed his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint.

"I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week," he said. "If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure."

He said he had converted his car, an Aston Martin he has owned for five decades, to run on what he described as "surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process".

The vehicle now runs on a fuel blend made up of 85 per cent bioethanol and 15 per cent unleaded petrol.

Charles also said he has tried to heat the royal residences as sustainably as possible, using biomass boiler systems at Birkhall and installing solar panels at London's Clarence House and on the farm buildings of Highgrove, his home in Gloucestershire.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Addresses Lilibet Christening Rumors

Watch: Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Added to Royal Line of Succession. Baby Lilibet's christening is already causing a stir online—and it hasn't even happened yet. Four months after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, speculation has arisen over how and where the baby girl will be christened. Unlike when Lilbet's brother Archie was christened in July 2019, Harry and Meghan are no longer U.K. residents and have instead made a home together in California since 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Deliver an 'Unfair' Warning Over the Monarch's Health

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the ripe old age of 95, and with that has come some more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told the publication. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Glorious isolation appears to be the destination for wannabe bully ‘Global Britain’

Soon after the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016 a campaign began to mint a special commemorative coin to celebrate the occasion, divisive as it was. After much foot-dragging, the then chancellor of the exchequer, Philip Hammond, acceded to the request, and a 50p coin was struck with the (arguably ungrammatical) legend “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”. It hasn’t worked out quite like that.
U.K.
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Originally Wanted to Name William Something Totally Different

What’s in a name? Well, when you’re the future King of England, kind of a lot as it turns out! According to royal historian Robert Lacey, writing in People, when William eventually becomes king he’ll be known as King William IV, which Princess Diana suggested as a nod to a different famed English king. But Prince Charles originally proposed a very different name for his firstborn.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Prince Charles
whtc.com

UK climate protesters face tougher penalties for blocking roads

LONDON (Reuters) – Climate change protesters who have repeatedly blocked traffic on Britain’s busiest motorway face tougher sentences, including up to six months’ imprisonment, the government said on Sunday. Activists from Insulate Britain want the government to commit to providing insulation for 29 million homes. In recent weeks they have...
PROTESTS
nickiswift.com

Prince Charles Actually Isn't That Unpopular In The UK

Prince Charles has had a difficult time in the spotlight, and that's not just because of all the pressure he faces being the next in line to the throne. It goes without saying that 2021 has been a particularly difficult year for the Prince of Wales, with his son Prince Harry revealing that Charles had cut his son off both financially and emotionally, the passing of his father Prince Philip and, of course, the ongoing global battle against COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Minister who denied climate change says she didn’t ‘understand’ it until home town flooded

A cabinet minister who previously denied global warming has said she did not fully “understand” climate change until her own part of the country was hit by serious flooding.International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been under scrutiny after historic tweets unearthed last month revealed she believed “global warming isn’t actually happening”.Ms Trevelyan told the Conservative Party conference that she did not find climate change to be a “particularly urgent issue” at the time she posted the tweets disputing the science.“Ten, 12 years ago, I wasn’t particularly focused on it … I wasn’t a politician, it wasn’t even on my radar at...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Prime Minister brands road-blocking protesters ‘irresponsible crusties’

Boris Johnson said Insulate Britain activists are causing ‘considerable damage to the economy’. The Prime Minister has branded protesters who have blocked major UK roads as “irresponsible crusties” as tougher powers to tackle them were outlined. Boris Johnson said Insulate Britain protesters, who have blocked highways across the South East...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#British Royal Family#Uk#Extinction Rebellion#Insulate Britain
People

Prince Charles Empathizes with Young Climate Activists: 'They See Their Future Being Totally Destroyed'

Prince Charles shares the concerns of Greta Thunberg and other young environmental activists — and understands their frustration with inaction surrounding the issue. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, 72, spoke with the BBC ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26 in the gardens of his house on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. He urged world leaders to take direct steps to prevent catastrophic impact from climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Road-blocking injunction served to 111 Insulate Britain protesters, court told

Demonstrations have continued, with a number of major roads in the South East and London being targeted. More than 100 Insulate Britain protesters have been served with an injunction against road-blocking demonstrations, the High Court has heard. Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion offshoot have blocked major roads including the M25...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Royals
94.1 Duke FM

‘They just talk’: Prince Charles understands Thunberg’s frustrations

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Charles says he shares the concerns of Greta Thunberg and other environmental activists that world leaders “just talk” about climate change and were not doing enough to prevent its catastrophic impact. Speaking ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26, the heir-to-the British throne, 72,...
SOCIETY
AFP

COP26 president denies UK rift over climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pointman for the COP26 climate summit insisted Tuesday that his own Conservative party was on board with the ambition of saving the planet. COP26 president Alok Sharma said that despite grumbling on the party's right wing at its annual conference, MPs all saw the potential for a green economic revolution. "Sometimes people don't perceive the Conservatives as leading on this," the former business minister said on the sidelines of the conference in Manchester, northwest England. "Cabinet colleagues actually understand why it's vitally important to get this right," he said, ahead of the two-week COP26 summit in Scotland starting on October 31.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Road-blocking climate protesters in UK pause campaign

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have halted their disruptive road-blocking campaign until Oct. 25, just days before the start of the U.N. climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow. In...
PROTESTS
BBC

COP26: Protesters who block major roads 'will be moved' by police

Protesters who block major roads during the UN climate conference in Glasgow will be moved and may face arrest, police have said. Police Scotland said this would apply even if the COP26 protests are peaceful as they could be unlawful and unsafe. Dep Ch Con Will Kerr told BBC Scotland...
PROTESTS
The Independent

UK’s climate change sceptics change course with ‘false’ new narrative

Synonymous with climate change denialism, the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) has seemingly rebranded itself in an attempt to present a less controversial, more palatable form of skepticism to a crisis that threatens to knock the world off its axis. Net Zero Watch (NZW), launched this week, has announced its...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

288K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy