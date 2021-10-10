CHILDLINE ADVICE: Children’s concerns over their mental health are increasing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Children around the world are still suffering from serious mental health issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from UNICEF. The child protection agency is calling on governments everywhere to do more to help. The United Nations Children’s Fund said there’s a crucial lesson to be learned from COVID. “To prioritize mental health because investing in mental health can be lifesaving for individuals and for our children,” said Zeinab Hijazi, lead author of the UNICEF State of the World’s Children Report. The report said disruption to education, recreation and routines is leaving many young people feeling afraid,...

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO