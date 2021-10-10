CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHILDLINE ADVICE: Children’s concerns over their mental health are increasing

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne common topic children raise with us is their mental health concerns – this has increased over the last 18 months, as the pandemic changed their lives and routines. Yesterday marked World Mental Health Day, and I felt this would be a good opportunity to highlight one of the more popular areas of the Childline website that’s really useful for anyone in need of a little guidance or a few tips.

ABC13 Houston

UNC deals with mental health concerns in wake of student suicides

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina -- It's been a challenging past few weeks on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill as the school deals with the recent death by suicides of at least two students. Campus leadership made the decision, specifically Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, late Sunday evening after speaking with other members...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
13abc.com

Pandemic escalates concerns over mental well-being

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week in the United States, an effort that was created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) more than 30 years ago with the goal to raise awareness and educate people about issues relating to mental health. NAMI says...
TOLEDO, OH
Telegraph

How lockdown harmed the mental health of our children, from toddlers to teens

As the pandemic unwinds, it’s becoming increasingly clear how the months of anxiety and isolation have affected the nation’s mental health. Every age group has suffered but none, it appears, as much as our young people. More than 2,000 children a day are being referred to NHS mental health services,...
KIDS
CBS Austin

Texas House panel looks into impact of pandemic on mental health of children

It's not on the special session agenda but Texas lawmakers are now looking into how the state might be able to help Texas school children impacted by the pandemic. It's been a rough 19 months for both students and their families. The younger the child the bigger the impact the pandemic has had on them.
KIDS
Shropshire Star

One in five children in Shropshire 'unhappy with mental health'

One in five children across the county are unhappy with their mental health, according to a survey. Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said a fifth of children in England felt this way – making it their top concern – and praised them as being part of a “survivor generation”.
KIDS
unicefusa.org

UNICEF Stresses Mental Health in State of the World's Children Report

Globally, 1 in 5 young people ages 15 to 24 report feeling depressed or having little interest in doing things. In the U.S., the rate is even higher, at 1 in 4 young people. With the release of UNICEF's flagship report — a deep dive into how the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of children, adolescents and caregivers is just the 'tip of the iceberg' — UNICEF USA joins the call for governments to boost their investments in mental health and psychosocial support for the most vulnerable, at home and around the world.
KIDS
quillette.com

Instagram's Mental Health Emergency

Facebook has recently paused the development of their “Instagram Kids” project after a whistleblower leaked internal documents showing that Facebook's own research finds a link between poor mental health and Instagram use. “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls,” said a slide in a presentation given to Facebook executives, “Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression,” said another. Not surprisingly, the Wall Street Journal’s expose has led to a bipartisan backlash against Facebook, with law-makers, child advocates, psychologists, and users themselves describing the harmful effects of social media as the “public health issue of our time.”
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Miami

UNICEF: COVID Pandemic Causing Serious Mental Health Issues For Children Worldwide

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Children around the world are still suffering from serious mental health issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from UNICEF.  The child protection agency is calling on governments everywhere to do more to help. The United Nations Children’s Fund said there’s a crucial lesson to be learned from COVID. “To prioritize mental health because investing in mental health can be lifesaving for individuals and for our children,” said Zeinab Hijazi, lead author of the UNICEF State of the World’s Children Report. The report said disruption to education, recreation and routines is leaving many young people feeling afraid,...
KIDS
wfpk.org

Mental Health Day: Dr. Liz McKune offers info and advice

Today was another WFPK Mental Health Day, and while we certainly love taking your requests for songs that give you a lift, we also want to make sure you have the resources you need. This morning Mel Fisher was joined by Dr. Liz McKune, Licensed Psychologist who is the Associate...
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Arbitrary enforcement of COVID rules in schools is destroying children's mental health

When Cynthia Rivera’s 17-year-old son, a junior at El Dorado High School in Placentia, California, got a call to the principal’s office during his football practice, suspension was the last thing he expected. He was greeted by a panicked headmaster requiring that he not participate in football for 14 days because he had been exposed to COVID-19 in one of his classes.
PLACENTIA, CA
stljewishlight.org

New Federation mini-grants to address mental health concerns of young adults

Jewish Federation of St. Louis is accepting applications for mini-grants for pilot projects focused on building resilience and community connection among Jewish young adults during the pandemic and beyond. “Mental health issues among young adults in the St. Louis Jewish community were already a concern before [COVID-19] hit, and the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestgeorgianews.com

Sen. Blumenthal on surge of demand for mental health care at Connecticut Children’s: ‘What was bad has become worse’

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal visited Friday morning with staff at Connecticut Children’s as the hospital grappled with a continued surge in demand for urgent behavioral health care and called for deeper investments in pediatric hospitals and suicide prevention efforts. “What I’m hearing, very graphically and dramatically, is that what was...
CONNECTICUT STATE

