CHILDLINE ADVICE: Children’s concerns over their mental health are increasing
One common topic children raise with us is their mental health concerns – this has increased over the last 18 months, as the pandemic changed their lives and routines. Yesterday marked World Mental Health Day, and I felt this would be a good opportunity to highlight one of the more popular areas of the Childline website that’s really useful for anyone in need of a little guidance or a few tips.www.sunderlandecho.com
