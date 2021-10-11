CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

The Long-Running Debate Over Selling Human Bones Has Made it to TikTok

InsideHook
InsideHook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140pCz_0cNVMrtw00
It's an issue with a lot to ponder. Mathew Schwartz/Unsplash

Would you ever buy human bones? Yes, that’s a jarring question, but it’s also one that’s implicit in a long-running ethical debate which overlaps with social media every few years. There’s long been a debate over the sales of human remains, but so too has there been a demand for them. Colin Dickey’s book Cranioklepty: Grave Robbing and the Search for Genius offers a good overview of the historic roots of this practice.

It’s also a practice that’s endured to the present day — though it maintains a tenuous position with respect to the internet. Five years ago, BuzzFeed News reported that eBay has decided to end the ability of its users to sell human skulls. A year earlier, a listing for human bones on Facebook prompted a furious debate on Tumblr regarding the ethics of such a sale and the issues of race and class that were bound up in it.

The latest instance of social media and human skull sales developed via TikTok. At The Washington Post, Caroline Anders reported on the controversies that have surrounded Jon Pichaya Ferry, known on TikTik as JonsBones. Ferry is wildly popular on the platform, but the bones used as decor in his home and his business selling bones have both prompted pushback from some, accusing him of being engaged in an unethical line of work.

According to the article, Ferry has said that all of the bones he sells were originally used for medical training purposes. But there’s a difference between donating one’s body to science and donating one’s body to be potentially used as a living room decoration. As Carleton University’s Shawn Graham told the Post, “[C]ertainly not a single one of these people ever consented to their bodies being treated this way or being bought and sold like this.”

The current discourse over Ferry’s social media presence might not move either side in the debate — but it does suggest that whatever the next big social media platform will be will have its own version of this discussion in a few years.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Why Did the NFL Want Jon Gruden Out?

Hours after emails containing racist, homophobic, misogynistic and otherwise offensive content that he sent before being hired as the coach of the Raiders in 2018 were revealed by The New York Times on Monday, Jon Gruden resigned from his post, leaving more than six years and $60 million left on the contract.
NFL
InsideHook

Smash Mouth’s Singer Threatened Audience With Murder

Let’s say you were at a concert and witnessed the vocalist of one band threaten to kill the audience’s family. What sort of music would you expect this band to perform? Your guess would probably be somewhere in the realm of metal (or, perhaps, an especially transgressive noise artist). Among the bands you wouldn’t expect to do something like this? Smash Mouth, a group who — their name aside — have a sound and demeanor that could accurately be described as “jocular.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Graham
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Flat Earth Preacher Dies of COVID-19

Rob Skiba, an influential figure in flat earth and Christian circles, has died of COVID-19, colleagues announced on Thursday. He had been fighting the virus since at least late August, when he began exhibiting symptoms after “Take On The World,” a biblical flat earth conference. “He has been sick since coming back from TOTW,” a Facebook friend posted in early September, adding that Skiba had been hospitalized for low oxygen levels. One of the country’s most prominent advocates of Flat Earth Theory, Skiba was also skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and some of the illness’ treatments. On the first day of the Take On The World conference, Skiba authored a Facebook post suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous.
RELIGION
Indy100

TikToker exposes cheating boyfriend after overhearing phone conversation

At times, the power of TikTok can be truly remarkable. In this case, one woman used the platform to her advantage by taking her 275K followers in a quest to track down a woman whose boyfriend had cheated on her. In the viral clip that has racked a staggering 4.5 million views, the TikToker (@itsnisrin) urged the unsuspecting woman to direct message her. It showed Nis on the train, along with a hand animation pointing to where the alleged cheater was seated. She explained that she had overheard a conversation between Destiny’s boyfriend and his friends on the train...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzfeed News#Tumblr#The Washington Post#Jonsbones#Carleton University
SheKnows

How TikTok’s Obsession with ADHD Made Me Seek Therapy

Let’s cut to the chase — I’m a pretty anxious person. From indecision around any topic (like which restaurants to eat at, what jobs to apply for, whether I should turn left or right across any given street) to the hyper-awareness of my surroundings (how I can know exactly which pants are in my giant clothing pile), my mind has never known peace. At first, I thought I was overthinking it. But, let me tell you, if you’re actively thinking about the fact that you’re thinking too much, chances are that you’re a few Inception-layers deep into some anxiety. Thankfully,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
hngn.com

Russian Man Dies From Unforeseen Complication While Doing Snake Swallowing Stunt

Unwisely trying a snake swallowing stunt ends the life of a Russian man. These reptiles are not lethal, but it was for the victim. In Astrakhan, Russia, an unnamed farm worker, 55, tried to swallow the steppe viper while other workers were reportedly observing. Predictably, the non-lethal snake bit him inside his mouth, which was followed by an allergic reaction that led to his death soon after.
WORLD
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
Tyla

Woman Poos In Amazon Delivery Box To Teach Stranger A Lesson

A woman got revenge on a sneaky neighbourhood 'thief' who stole her Amazon packages from her doorstep by leaving a very unpleasant surprise. TikTok user Destiny Marin - who posts with the username @desticle - recounted her mum discovering who was responsible for the Amazon packages going missing. Watch the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

After looking at Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation, critics think Darcey influenced her

90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy