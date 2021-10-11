CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: ESXi blue screen

By faziz
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I have hp blade server , all esxi went to blue screen, with following error 'cpu 7 / world 7905081 tried to re-acquire lock'. -How i know if this done bcz power lost, how i can check logs?. Blue screen error generally comes due to fault in server memory, that's...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

ESXi host hangs on reboot at loading

Currently working a situation where a controller on one of my servers went bad. After replacing it and enabling it I rebooted the server. The reboot starts but loops a reboot after after hanging when the "loading / vmx.v00" comes up in the ESXi boot process. I am getting ready...
vmware.com

7.0.3 ESXi Host Certificate Status

All of my ESXi 6.5.0 17477841 hosts are giving host certificate status errors after updating to vCenter Server Appliance 7.0.3. I confess to not updating them that often because they're on an isolated network, so they have 182 days of uptime and are missing ESXi650-202107001 and ESXi650-202107401-SG. I saw the...
vmware.com

vSphere licenses requirement for ESXi version 6.5/6.7 running in vCenter server 7.0

In my virtualization environment, there's a vCenter server running on version 6.7 and underlying ESXi hosts running on 6.5 & 6.7. ESXi hosts have vSphere 6.0 Ent+ licenses. We're planning to upgrade the vCenter server to version 7.0 but ESXi hosts will keep running on their current hypervisor versions and will be upgraded to version 7.0 after a few months. Since vCenter 7.0 can manage ESXi hosts running on version 6.5 and above, so with upgrade of vCenter server to 7.0, do we need to upgrade the licenses of ESXi hosts also to vSphere 7.0 Ent+? Or can they keep running with their existing licenses?
vmware.com

unable to activate 82599 10 Gigabit Dual Port in esxi host 7.0

I have Dell PowerEdge R730 Machinne having ESXI host 7.0 installed on it. Recently i have installed 82599 10 Gigabit Dual Port in my ESXI host machine. Its showing disable under Manage > Hardward > PCI devices. i go to the configured SR-IOV and enable it and set the virtual function level 0 to 1. and then save the setting. Now its showing me Enabled/Need reboot i have reboot my esxi host many times but its not activting my PCI card.
vmware.com

Is there no more patch bundle for ESXi 6.7?

The last patch bundle for ESXi 6.7 is 202103001. Why hasn't a new patch been released for half a year?. There was a patch released for 6.5 a couple of days ago, there will be another one for 6.7 at some point in the future too.
vmware.com

Not getting "Upgrade ESXi, preserve VMFS datastore" during upgrade

When upgrading esxi host from 6.5u1 to 6.5u3 dell image; I am not getting option to select "Upgrade ESXi, preserve VMFS datastore:" I have only one datastore on the esxi host; when i select F1 during upgrade it tells esxi not found,it host has only one datastore and vm are there on it.
vmware.com

Update to ESXi 7.0U2d broke wget?

Updated some hosts to ESXi 7.0U2d in a lab environment the other day. Before that was on U1d. Using wget as part of a crontab to ping a health check URL every minute. Before update it worked flawlessly. After update, health check shows servers down. Logged into one via SSH and manually ran wget with the health check URL and get the following output.
vmware.com

how to make ESXi display with a short name instead of FQDN in vCenter

I have a vSphere 6.5 vCenter Server appliance and both ESXi 6.5 and 5.5 machines. I want to change from having the FQDN displayed to having the short name / single label displayed in vCenter. This also affects how a machine must be referred to in PowerCLI. I know this can be done and has those effects because I've done it before to one of my 24 hosts. But, I can't remember at all how I did it. I have followed the instructions for versions up to 5.5 and that didn't work: disconnect host in vCenter, logon to it with vSphere client directly, delete the vpxuser account, connect in vCenter. The reason that doesn't work is that when I reconnect, the name is greyed out. I can't change it. I can only put in user name and password to connect it. And that all works fine. Another article from VMware said that whichever FQDN or short name appears first in the vCenter hosts file would be how it shows up. Well, that was again for up to version 5.5 with a Windows based vCenter instead of the VCSA. I added the machines to the hosts file. That didn't appear to do anything.
siliconangle.com

New Python ransomware targets virtual machines hosted on ESXi hypervisor

Researchers at Sophos Group plc have released details of new ransomware written in Python that attackers used to compromise and encrypt virtual machines hosted on an ESXi hypervisor. The ransomware attack was first discovered at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when those behind the attack broke into a TeamViewer account running...
vmware.com

ESXi 6.0, VCSA 6.5, Veeam 11, Separate Backup Network Configuration: how to?

I have a complex problem that with multiple levels of software and hardware is a bit of a puzzle. I have inherited from my predecessor a pair of HPE servers as physical hosts running ESXi as our Virtual Machine environment hosting our VM servers. These are connected to a VMWare vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) which is also a VM residing in one of the two physical hosts.
vmware.com

Encounter "Export-ESXImageProfile : Could not find a trusted signer" when generating Esxi-7.0U2a iso

I was trying to generate Esxi-7.0U2a iso file for Intel NUC11PAHi5 due to network adapter was not supported. PowerCLI C:\> Export-ESXImageProfile -ImageProfile "ESXi-7.0.U2a-17867351-NUC" -ExportToISO -filepath c:\nuc-esxi\ESXi-7.0.U2a-17867351-NUC.iso. + ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. + CategoryInfo : NotSpecified: (:) [Export-EsxImageProfile], SoapException. + FullyQualifiedErrorId : System.Web.Services.Protocols.SoapException,VMware.ImageBuilder.Commands.ExportProfile. Hi, thanks for the advice. Able to create iso file after...
vmware.com

ESXi 7.0U3 is out but has a known issue that sounds scary

Anybody know anything more about this issue? Under what circumstances does it come up? We were really excited to update due to issues with U2 but this stopped us in our tracks:. VMFS block allocation issue might cause application data loss. Due to a rare VMFS block allocation issue, you...
vmware.com

VCSA Update 6.7 to 7, Essentials license - ESXi license prohibits

I have a VCSA 6.5 install on an ESXi 6.5 host -- it's the only thing on this particular machine. It's licensed with VMWare Essentials (not plus) because I don't need much. The host machine needs to be retired before it fails and I have a new server ready, with ESXi 7 installed, no guests at the moment.
vmware.com

Is the Intel X550-AT2 controller supported by ESXi 7 or 6.7 ?

I'm planning to purchase a M/B integrates with the NIC X550-AT2, however, according to the Compatibility Guide, only X550-T1/T2 is listed. And this fact prevents me from doing that. And that's why I now raise this question here and ask for a guiding hand. BTW, to my knowledge, X550-AT2 is...
vmware.com

P2v Conversion

I happen to see some old thred about physical to virtual conversion steps,where in t is mentioned as Mirrored or striped volumes across multiple disks should be broken and Dynamic disks with utility partitions should use cold cloning, is this still a constraint for P2V's with Convertor Standalone?. https://communities.vmware.com/t5/ESXi-Discussions/P2v-Best-Practices-to-ensure-a-clean-working-migr...
vmware.com

Vmware esxi 7.0 U2 terrible latency with a sata SSD

I am using Vmware Esxi 7.0 update 2 dellEMC customized version on my Dell Poweredge R320. Intel Xeon E5-2470 (8-core) esxi is: DEL-ESXi-702_17867351-A05 (7.0u2) my 2 datastores are 1 is on a 1TB SATA SSD and the other is a 2TB SAS 7,200 rpm drive when I run Vms on the SSD the performance is great until it hits a wall I will see the disk transfer rate go from 300-400MB/s to zero. and it will make not only that Vm unusable it will slow esxi to a crawl making the webui very slow to respond I see latency under disk on for example my server 2019 VM in the 2-3 thousands. it normally takes 2-3 minutes for the SSD to recover. my idrac 7 reports the SSD has 100% health. I purchased it brand new in 8/5/2021.
