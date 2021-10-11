Club Origami review – a mellow crescendo to a paper party

My son Jamie has just turned four and he’s seen a few shows, mostly puppets and Julia Donaldson adaptations. I tell him this will be a new kind of show for him. “I like the old kind of show better,” he says, a boy not keen on change.

But in the foyer there are coloured pencils and long strips of paper on the floor to draw on and all the children rush to scribble. On the stage there’s Club Origami, 45 minutes of very gentle, paper-based entertainment from Japanese choreographer and dance therapist Takeshi Matsumoto, as part of Dance Umbrella festival.

Matsumoto and fellow dancer Makiko Aoyama make paper penguins and pretend to be them, then copy abstract origami shapes with their bodies, accompanied by Robert Howat playing shimmery chords on his xylophone synthesiser. It’s full of imagination, creativity springing from an empty page. There’s plenty of fidgeting in the audience and two girls have to be forcibly restrained from stage invasion, but some of the younger kids especially are mesmerised (it’s recommended for children aged five and under).

Five minutes in, clutching his paper from the foyer, Jamie asks for a pen, turns away from the stage and starts to do his own art. But later it turns out he was watching after all. “I liked it,” he tells me. “The box opened and there was a bird inside!” (An origami one.) “And they were a paper monster!” He shows me the squiggle of a paper monster he’s drawn on his own page, inspired by Matsumoto pulling metre after metre of paper from a roll and wrapping it around Aoyama so it looked like a kimono, then a Michelin Man, then a Christo and Jeanne-Claude building , and finally lifting her on his shoulders to make a tangled giant.

Simple pleasures … Makiko Aoyama and Takeshi Matsumoto. Photograph: Summer Dean

The whole show is a very mellow crescendo to party time, Aoyama diving into the huge pile of ripped-up paper, rolling with delight. The children join in, tearing paper and tossing it in the air, leaving the room looking like an Ibiza foam party without the bubbles. Jamie loiters at the side, not quite enough time for him to get involved, but he’s happy enough. “I got to rip the paper!” he says. Simple pleasures.