BC Interruption Player of the Week: Women’s Cross Country’s Lauren White

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Carthage women's cross country team finished in 13th place out of the 21 teams competing in the women's 6k at Augustana Invite this Friday afternoon. Freshman Kylie Smith led the way for the Firebirds by posting a time of 24:16.0, while Senior Amy Mayhill ran a time of 24:31.3. Claire Guenther clocked in at 25:02.6 and Malena Chiodi finished in fourth for Carthage with 25:24.0. Katelyn Smith wrapped up the top five for the Firebirds with her time of 25:56.6. Carthage ended with 371 points for the event, which saw University of Chicago take first overall.

14 DAYS AGO