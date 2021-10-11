CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC Interruption Player of the Week: Women’s Cross Country’s Lauren White

By Laura Berestecki
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, BC Interruption’s Player of the Week is Lauren White, from the Eagles cross country team!. White is a graduate student on the women’s cross country team, running for the Eagles for her 5th season. This weekend, she was partially responsible for the team’s first place finish in the New England Championship, defeating 22 teams to take the top prize. As a team, BC had a total run time of 1:28:21 in the women’s 5K, with an average running time of 17:40. UNH, the second place team, had an average time of 18:14.

