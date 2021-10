Patch 7.0.3 via Lifecycle Manager failed

I have 3 hosts on Esxi 6.7.0 and being managed from Vcenter Server Appliance VCSA that is a running on one of the hosts. I was able to use Update manager to easily do patches and updates to the first 2 hosts, but how do update the 3rd host since Vcenter is running from it, and the update process wants to shut down the VMs (including VCSA also).. which means the update procees would freeze. Right?

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO