Esawi Frej, one of two Arab ministers in Israel’s coalition government, met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last week to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But Frej, a member of the left-wing Meretz Party, which is determined to pursue a two-state solution, had little news to report on that front. The new government wants to avoid contentious issues that could break up the diverse and fragile alliance, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has already declared that he will not relaunch peace negotiations with the Palestinians in the next several years.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 4 DAYS AGO