Pittsburgh, PA

Ross Park Mall, South Hills Village, Grove City Outlets To Remain Closed On Thanksgiving Day

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second year in a row, multiple local shopping malls will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Simon has announced that its properties will be remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Local Simon properties include South Hills Village, Ross Park Mall, and the Grove City Outlets.

The malls will reopen on Black Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Hills Village#Malls#Thanksgiving#Kdka Tv News Staff#The Grove City Outlets
