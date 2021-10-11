CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Public Schools to host virtual job fair for teacher positions

By Web Staff
 5 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A virtual job fair is being held by the Portsmouth Public Schools Department of Human Resources on Monday, Oct. 11 for prospective teachers.

Teacher applicants can apply to join the job fair here .

After applying, applicants will be sent an invitation to join and schedule a time to interview with school leaders.

Applications for Secondary school will interview between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Applicants for elementary school will interview from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

