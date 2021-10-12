CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan On Voting On Nov. 2? Here’s How You Can Register To Vote In New Jersey, Pennsylvania

By CBS3 Staff
 10 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Election Day is Nov. 2. Time is running out for voter registration if you live in New Jersey. The deadline to register is Tuesday.

That deadline applies if you plan on casting your in-person ballot on Election Day or during the state’s new nine-day early voting period.

That early voting runs from October 23 to Oct. 31.

For more information on how to register in New Jersey, click here .

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, the deadline is Monday, Oct. 18. Click here to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

There is no general election in Delaware this year, according to the state Election Commissioner’s Office.

