CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

What's open, closed on Columbus Day?

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0oT9_0cNVLdpD00

Columbus Day is Monday and that means some establishments won't be open.

St. Lucie County schools are closed, but all other public school systems, including Palm Beach County, will hold classes.

Palm Beach County's public libraries and most government services will be closed.

U.S. post offices are closed Monday and there will be no regular mail delivery.

Most banks will also be closed, however, ATMs will still be available.

FedEx and UPS will both be making regular deliveries on Monday despite the holiday.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed Columbus Day a national holiday in 1937.

Columbus Day celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy