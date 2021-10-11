CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

By The Associated Press
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIps9_0cNVLb3l00

COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Tornado warnings and reports of damage popped up across Oklahoma beginning Sunday afternoon. An exact number of tornadoes that touched down was not yet available as of early Monday.

A possible tornado struck the Tulsa suburb of Coweta late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station, news outlets reported.

A hail storm earlier in the evening shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, according to news outlets. Norman is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric said in a statement that crews were actively working to restore power outages.

Lightning that appeared to be from the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, for about an hour Sunday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Weather Blog: EF-1 tornado damage in Sunset, Arkansas (October 15, 2021)

Strong storms pushed through NW Arkansas early Friday morning, prompting a tornado warning. A National Weather Service Survey Team found damage east of Winslow in the Sunset community to be consistent with an EF-1 tornado (winds between 86-110 MPH). Public Information Statement from NWS Tulsa: 000 NOUS44 KTSA 160159 PNSTSA ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-053>076-161400- PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Missouri State
City
Coweta, OK
State
Texas State
Coweta, OK
Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Ap#Oklahoma Gas Electric#The Buffalo Bills#Chiefs
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Local fire department prepares for potential rain, flash flooding

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As we expect more rain and flash flooding overnight, some local fire departments are prepping for potential damage. Johnson Fire Captain Jose Montano said the police department is prepared to start blocking off roads as soon as the flooding becomes too dangerous. That has already started with Ball Street. Montano said […]
JOHNSON, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

469
Followers
651
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy