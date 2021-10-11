Clouds Hang Around for Now

Some patchy fog may develop tonight with lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s. Highs will be in the mid 70s Tuesday and clouds will hang on with some sunny breaks. Temps will climb into the 80s by mid-week and stay there into the beginning of the weekend. More sunshine will build in by Wednesday into Friday as high pressure returns. There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday. Cooler temps in store for Sunday and into early next week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday Cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 71.