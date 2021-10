The 42nd annual Valleyfest featured the best bands in central Iowa, and Pella, Indianola, and Knoxville were among those competing locally Saturday. The Marching Dutch placed 1st in Class B during the evening showdown, and 3rd overall. This is the second first place trophy for Pella’s ensemble this fall. Pella’s horn line, marching, percussion, and drum majors all earned sectional honors.