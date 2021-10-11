CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAX Index Forecast: Bund Sell-off Continues, Germany 40 Feels the Pinch

By Warren Venketas
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergies and financials help buoy DAX index. Bund yields on the 10-year government bond are testing yearly highs (May, 2021), this comes after the “stagflationary” environment gripping much of the developed world – rising inflation along with stagnant economic growth. Pressure is mounting on central banks to hike interest rates, reflective in the recent European bond sell-off. According to Reuters, money markets are pricing in a 10bps rate hike before from the European Central Bank (ECB) by the end of 2022.

www.dailyfx.com

