DAX Index Forecast: Bund Sell-off Continues, Germany 40 Feels the Pinch
Energies and financials help buoy DAX index. Bund yields on the 10-year government bond are testing yearly highs (May, 2021), this comes after the “stagflationary” environment gripping much of the developed world – rising inflation along with stagnant economic growth. Pressure is mounting on central banks to hike interest rates, reflective in the recent European bond sell-off. According to Reuters, money markets are pricing in a 10bps rate hike before from the European Central Bank (ECB) by the end of 2022.www.dailyfx.com
Comments / 0