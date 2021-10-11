CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Beginners Guide and Tips

By Ritam Dey
gamingonphone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Tsubasa, a popular football comic that influenced football stars all over the world and many Japanese players. The mobile game of the same manga; Captain Tusaba Dream Team belongs to the KLab company. Many Special Skills from the original comic like Tsubasa’s Drive Shot or Hyuga’s Tiger Shot are reproduced in spectacular 3D. In this Captain Tsubasa (Flash Kicker): Dream Team beginners guide, you will get to know about the secrets which you must adapt to nail your matches.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamezebo

Magnum Quest Beginner’s Guide – How to Create the Perfect Team

If you’re a fan of idle-RPGs, you’re no doubt already acquainted with Magnum Quest. Tuyoo Games’s visually stunning strategy game is one of the most polished and playable mobile titles of the year. For the uninitiated, Magnum Quest is a D&D-inspired idle-RPG that sees you summoning a range of heroes...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Beginner's Tips

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for FIFA 22. In this section, we'll provide a few tips to help players just starting out get used to FIFA 22's gameplay. Compared to last year, this season (at least at launch) feels a bit slower. That means careful passing and smart movement are going to be your best friend. On top of that, goalkeepers are noticeably improved, which means you need to learn where and how to use your repertoire of shots if you want to bang in the goals.
FIFA
Polygon

Cookie Run: Kingdom beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a building game with role-playing game elements. You’ll need to construct buildings, assign Toppings, build teams to battle, and power up your cookies to be powerful in the arena. Cookie Run: Kingdom has an intriguing RPG story mode, a player-versys-player (PvP) battle mode, and many ways...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

World Flipper Beginners Guide and Tips

In partnership with Cygames, Kakao Games released a new game called World Flipper on the global servers. The game combines the elements of RPG, pixel game graphics, and Pinball. However, this game has a twist of incorporating the elements of pixel game graphics like Pokémon that the majority of the population likes. Follow Alk and Stella as they stumble upon a creature named Light claiming to be the hero in another world. They decide to team up with Light on his journey in finding the way back into his world. The party can leap into different worlds and find unique entities along the way. If a player needs a beginners guide, tips, and tricks to be an expert player in World Flipper go through this article, it will provide a player with basic strategies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Japanese#Klab#Drive Shot#N#Ssr
Polygon

Metroid Dread beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Is a difficult, punishing example of the genre that the series helped create. beginner’s guide, we’ll give you our best advice to make your first several hours a bit less hard. Below, we’ll explain its genre, show you how to save your favorite items, make our best case against our lying brain, explain why stealth is the best option (until it isn’t), why your left hand is so important, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Ice Scream 5 Friends: Mike’s Adventures beginners guide and tips

Ice Scream 5 Friends: Mike’s Adventures, the latest arcade horror fantasy game in the Ice Scream series made by the Europe-based Keplerian Studio has been released earlier this month. The new game marks the fifth installment in the long-running Ice-Scream series. Ice Scream 5 Friends: Mike’s Adventures revolves around small puzzle elements that can be solved using the hints available in the surrounding environment. If you are new to this game, we have compiled a guide of essential beginners tips that will come in handy as you progress through Ice Scream 5 Friends: Mike’s Adventures.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

TSM crowned as the champions of Wild Rift Wild Tour 2021 finals

One of the qualifiers for the upcoming Horizon Cup 2021, the Wild Rift Wild Tour 2021 Finals comes to an end today. TSM was crowned as the champion of the Wild Rift Wild Tour 2021 after they won the finals by a 4-3 margin against Só Agradece Esports. Besides being the champion, TSM secured its slot in the Wild Rift Horizon Cup 2021 that is going to take place in November this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Diablo 2 Resurrected: beginner’s guide

Welcome to Tristram, traveler. Whether you’ve been there before or it’s your first time, Diablo II: Resurrected isn’t going to give you a warm welcome, unless you consider the embrace of a burning demon warm, that is. This remake of the classic action RPG that took over the world of PC gaming over two decades ago has returned and is just as brutal and devilish as ever. The new coat of paint brings a fresh breath of life to this dying world, but the core of the game remains as it was all those years ago. Some mechanics and design decisions have aged better than others, but there’s no denying this is a terrific way to reintroduce the Diablo style of game to a new generation.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Instagram
gamingonphone.com

Dragon Quest Dai: A Hero’s Bonds Beginners Guide and Tips

Dragon Quest is a huge franchise with many beloved games, the timeless masterpiece Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai has made its mark in Japanese manga history. Now Square Enix in conjunction with DeNa has created this new entry in the Dragon Quest franchise. The game utilizes a new battle system for mobile games, this new three-lane battle system requires new forms of thinking to get through victoriously. Play as an all-new character and become the Luminary Leader as you interact with Dai and his friends on your adventures. If the game has started to confuse you with all its new systems and you need some help, well this Dragon Quest Dai: A Hero’s Bonds beginners guide is here to get you through your first hurdles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mega Tower Beginners Guide and Tips

Of all the generic tower defense games out there, Mega Tower has managed to stand out the most with its innovative take on the tower defense genre. In simple terms, the tower defense genre games have primarily one objective: Construct your tower with several weapons, contraptions, and upgrades to continuously fend off waves of enemies. Your towers should be well balanced and positioned optimally to perfectly defend yourself. Mega Tower is a simple game to grab, play and understand but oftentimes for new players, the plethora of game modes, countless currencies, and tower formation, upgrades, and whatnots can seem like a tedious task. Hence here is our detailed bite-sized Mega Tower beginners guide for an easier understanding of the game mechanics.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Squid Game 3D: Survival game based on the Netflix show “Squid Game” released

While the showbiz world is intoxicated with the Korean survival drama Squid Game, the gamers are not far behind to take a virtual taste of it. So, Turkish developer company Click Game Studio has released their new title Squid Game 3D where it is the job of the players to make it out of the game alive. The game allows players to experience deadly games on mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Back 4 Blood beginner's guide: Tips and tricks for taking down the Ridden

If you follow these strategies, you'll survive the worst of the Ridden threat. Turtle Rock Studios' spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood, is finally here. Featuring a card system with deck building and modern gameplay features like sprinting, clambering, and weapon attachments, it's a fresh and modern take on the classic Left 4 Dead formula that veterans and newcomers alike will love.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy