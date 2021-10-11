CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas

By Daniela Sabin Hathorn
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil demand picks up as industries switch over from expensive gas. Russia’s offer to supply gas could be months away due to approval delays. Oil prices are edging higher again at the start of this week as the energy crisis is likely to continue as global economies pick up economic activity and demand. A natural gas crunch is seeing spillover effects into oil prices as some industries are looking to replace gas shortages with oil, with experts predicting it could boost oil demand by over 1 million barrels per day during the winter months.

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

The future of the vast oil and gas industry depends on blockchain

The age of digital transformation has arrived, leading traditional industries to adopt new technologies to accommodate a fully digital future. As such, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the trillion dollar oil and gas industry has quietly started to leverage blockchain technology for business success. Douglas Heintzman, chief catalyst...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Brent Oil#Natural Gas#The European Union#Nord Stream 2#Russian#The Department Of Energy#Backtrack
Reuters

Column-Global oil market is tight, despite what producers say: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - Global petroleum inventories have fallen to their lowest seasonal level for seven years as producers have failed to raise output to match the rapid rebound in consumption since last year’s coronavirus-driven recession. In contrast to shortages in coal, gas and electricity, the oil shortage is largely discretionary,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Gas prices continue to rise in North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C. — Gas prices are something we love to hate, but what makes this spike different is that we typically see prices fall this time of year. That's because the summer driving season is over, and oil companies switch to the cheaper winter blend, but as with so much of life, COVID-19 remains in the driver's seat.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
seeitmarket.com

Will Crude Oil Price Breakout Signal Rising Interest Rates?

When crude oil prices rise, investors typically think of an improving global economy. But when crude oil price rise sharply (by a large amount over a short duration), investors worry about supply issues and/or inflation. Today, both concerns are becoming more and more evident by the day. Just last week, I highlighted growing concerns about an energy crisis do to rising oil and natural gas prices.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Government to blame for gas crisis, says industry chief who warns of winter ‘shutdown’

High gas prices will continue throughout winter and UK industry could be forced to “shut down” if supplies run out, the founder of the manufacturing giant Ineos has warned.Sir Jim Ratcliffe blamed the government for a lack of gas storage – warning that a sharp winter could lead to a widespread factory closures as demand outstrips supply.Appearing on ITV’s Peston, he was asked if the country could shut down due to a prolonged cold spell, he replied: “Yeah, in which case then, what you would do is you’d shut down industry.”Asked who was to blame for the gas shortage, Sir Jim said: “That’s [the] government. That’s a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy