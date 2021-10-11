Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas
Oil demand picks up as industries switch over from expensive gas. Russia’s offer to supply gas could be months away due to approval delays. Oil prices are edging higher again at the start of this week as the energy crisis is likely to continue as global economies pick up economic activity and demand. A natural gas crunch is seeing spillover effects into oil prices as some industries are looking to replace gas shortages with oil, with experts predicting it could boost oil demand by over 1 million barrels per day during the winter months.www.dailyfx.com
