Coding & Programming

8 Most useful Git commands for data scientists in 2021

By Kajol Aikat
techgig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've landed your first job as a data scientist after a long time of hard work and commitment. The period of orientation and familiarisation with the environment is now over. You will now be working on real-world projects. You've been given the duty of writing a function that performs a...

content.techgig.com

dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

5 Tips to Get Your First Data Scientist Job

Key things I have learned during the infamous job seeking stage. So, you have been studying Data Science for some time and you are now looking forward to the next step: land your first job as a Data Scientist. However, if this is not your first job ever then probably this is the first time applying for a role unrelated to your previous career. So, why not learn from other people’s mistakes?
JOBS
freecodecamp.org

How to Use the Traceroute and Ping Commands to Troubleshoot Network Connectivity Issues

Ping and traceroute are common commands you can use to troubleshoot network problems. Ping is a simple command that can test the reachability of a device on the network. Traceroute is a command you use to 'trace' the route that a packet takes when traveling to its destination. It's useful for tracing network problems, discovering where connections fail, and tracking down latency problems.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Github#Project A#Gitlab#Class Vglnk
CSS-Tricks

Branching Strategies in Git

Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. This article is part of our “Advanced Git” series. Be sure to follow us on Twitter or sign up for our newsletter to hear about the next articles!. Almost all version control systems (VCS) have some kind of support for...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

10 Ways to Use the top Command in Linux

The top command in Linux gives useful statistics about system resources. We can use it to view CPU and memory usage alongside process information of running services. You can also find zombie processes using top. So, mastering the top command is a must for Linux admins. The following section provides...
COMPUTERS
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Hopkins scientist uses risk modeling to study Hurricane Ida

Hurricane relief has been a pressing topic ever since Hurricane Katrina blew through the city of New Orleans toward the end of August 2005. Since then, the extent of hurricane damage has grown milder, but the effects of Hurricane Ida this past August devastated the country again. On almost the...
ENVIRONMENT
makeuseof.com

How to List Branches in Git

After a revision, the branch is the most important concept in version control. Git is no exception, and it encourages the use of branches more than most. They're easy and quick to work with. How you use branches depends on the project you’re working on—if it’s not your own project,...
SOFTWARE
Eos

Training the Next Generation of Physical Data Scientists

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science provide flexible, scalable, and interpretable approaches to harness the growing volume of available data that can help us improve the understanding and prediction of a wide variety of geoscience phenomena, including natural hazards, climate change, and severe weather events. As such, AI/ML and data science are gaining popularity throughout the geosciences. However, geoscience education has not kept up with this trend, leaving students and researchers with knowledge gaps that hinder their ability to innovate and grow through the development of new approaches to and applications of their research. To bridge these gaps, we need to train a new generation of data scientists who are prepared to address the unique needs of geoscience data and related phenomena.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

Linux 101: What is the mount command and how do you use it?

Jack Wallen introduces new Linux users to the mount command and how to use it to mount an external drive to the internal file system. Linux is capable of doing all sorts of amazing things, some of which no other operating system on the planet can do. It's also capable...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Newly available GPS data helps scientists better understand ionosphere

A new data source to help scientists better understand the ionosphere and its potential impact on communications and positioning, navigation, and timing—an essential utility for many critical operations—is now available to the public. The data, which was collected by sensors on GPS satellites in 2018, was released today through a collaborative effort by Los Alamos National Laboratory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Scientists to probe 10 years worth of data from organ procurement organizations

Organ procurement organizations are opening up 10 years worth of data, enabling the first analysis on how the country's organ donation process may be improved, the Federation of American Scientists said Oct. 5. Five details:. 1. The seven organ procurement organizations who have agreed to open up their data are:...
SCIENCE
TechRepublic

Reap the benefits of coordinating the work of data scientists and analysts

Organizations can derive more value from their data if data scientists and IT data analysts work together–this includes sharing that data. Here are three ways to make it happen. Data scientists come from a world of research and hypotheses. They develop queries in the form of big data algorithms that...
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Creating Your First Data Science Project — Data Scientist Perspective

Applying for a Data Science position is not an easy feat because of how complex the preparation is; From learning programming, understanding how to analyze data, reading statistic books, and creating the data science project as a portfolio — there are so much to do. The problem is that you...
DATA PRIVACY
techgig.com

Top 5 in-demand programming languages for cloud experts

Cloud Computing is one of the major technologies that is ruling the market with the range of computing services. It offers storage, database, software, analysis, networks, intelligence, etc. to name a few. The motive is to enhance innovation, have flexible resources, and economies of scale that is also impacting the...
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Is Data Science the future of IT industry?

The question is intended to be provocative. Today, we see disruption across industries, and that’s just not because of the pandemic. Technology shifts are rapidly aiding automation of many tasks. Emphasis is shifting increasingly towards experiences than contracts. It is no longer enough for a business to ask a customer to agree to the Terms & Conditions of a billing relationship. Instead, it has become essential to get customers coming back to your business for their needs. Witness the sky-rocketing valuations of B2C platforms that prioritize user engagement over profitability.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Learn how to use Python and Git to improve your productivity

Every year, IEEE Spectrum produces a list of the most popular programming languages from the past 12 months. Consistently, Python leads the rankings. In part, this is because Python is a very versatile language. But to launch and successfully manage projects, you will need to utilize other tools. The Python...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Windows Club

Install Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Microsoft Edge using Command Prompt

This article will show you how to enable or install Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Microsoft Edge using Command Prompt in Windows 11/10 computers. Once you have done it, you can open the Edge browser in a separate browsing environment. That will help you protect from untrusted or malicious sites, attackers, harmful downloads, etc.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Just When A Data Scientist Has It All Figured Out, The Rules Change

Carlos M. Meléndez is the COO and Co-Founder of Wovenware, an artificial intelligence and software development company. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, the number of computer and information research science jobs will increase by about 22% through 2030, which is much quicker than the average of all occupations. The challenge, however, will be in raising the next generation of data scientists to fill the scarce job pool and meet the changing market needs.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Streamlit, which helps data scientists build apps, hits version 1.0

Streamlit, a popular app framework for data science and machine learning, has reached its version 1.0 milestone. The open source project is curated by a company of the same name that offers a commercial service built on the platform. So far, the project has had more than 4.5 million GitHub downloads and is used by more than 10,000 organizations.
CELL PHONES

