Aerospace & Defense

Flights cancelled as Southwest Airlines continues to deal with staffing shortages

By Katrina Kincade
WWLP
 5 days ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Multiple flights cancelled daily as Southwest Airlines continues to deal with staffing shortages.

An experience felt by many people at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Monday morning and even more people, tens of thousands of travelers around the country, as Southwest Airlines experiences flight cancellations and delays nationwide.

“My experience this morning has been less than great. I’ve been up since three this morning,” said Ruth Mohr, whose flight was cancelled. “I love Southwest and I’m shocked. I’ve never had a canceled flight with Southwest so I was a little disappointed.”

According to aviation tracking site, FlightAware, Southwest canceled over 350 flights Monday morning nationwide and delayed more than 600. On Saturday, more than 800 flights were cancelled nationwide. Sunday, it was more than a thousand, around 28-percent of their flights for the day.

“I didn’t find out until later at night in the evening while I was asleep,” said Mohr, which seemed to be the case for many travelers Monday morning.

“There wasn’t much notice. That was the thing I was the most upset about. I mean our text came through at 12:30 this morning and we had to leave the house at 3:30 and that’s not a lot of time to prepare,” said Lisa Warych and Michael Tanguay. They told 22News they were supposed to leave for their anniversary trip Monday morning. “Hopefuly we’ll be able to get a flight back if we do get down. There not guaranteeing any flights right now for even going out Thursday or Friday so we’re not sure what’s going on. They couldn’t help us with the return flight.”

Sophia and Terry Lapan said they just wanted to get to elementary school this morning, “We were going to be there at 11:50 this morning to bring her to school. yeah and now I’m going to miss three days of school.” They realized they we’re just going to have to go with the flow. “Southwest is being really nice and they put us up for a couple nights. If we’re stuck here, we’re stuck here.” However, a Southwest employee let them know they found a flight for them one day earlier.

The airline blamed Air Traffic Control issues and bad weather in their Florida stations for the cancellations in a statement. But the FAA responded to that with a statement saying there have been no air traffic related cancellations or staffing shortages within air traffic control since Friday. No other airlines were forced to cancel flights in mass numbers. They said “some airlines” are experiencing “scheduling challenges” due to “aircraft and crews being out of place”

Due to months of staffing shortages, the Southwest pilots labor union, says reports of fatigue among pilots, which requires them not to fly, are tripple historic norms.

CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
DALLAS, TX
#Southwest Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Flight Tracking#Windsor Locks#Flightaware
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Best Life

Never Wear These Shoes on a Plane, Flight Attendant and Pilot Warn

Before 2001, you probably didn't think much about what footwear to fly in, as long as it was comfortable. But ever since we've had to remove our shoes to get through security, that wardrobe decision has become a lot more loaded—you need shoes that don't have complicated ties or buckles, and that are easy to slip on and off so you don't hold up the line. But according to experts, there is actually one type of shoe that some people prefer that you should never wear on a plane, as they could pose more than one major risk. Read on to find out which pair of shoes you should store in your luggage instead, according to flight attendants, pilots, and other experts in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
KREX

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information about an automated flight-control system […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
WWLP

ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

