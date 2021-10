By: KDKA’s Chris Hoffman and Andy Sheehan PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Monday, the country is recognizing a federal holiday filled with controversy. It’s Christopher Columbus Day, or as more and more people are calling it now, Indigenous People’s Day. The statue of Christopher Columbus in Schenley Park remains wrapped in plastic to protect it from vandalism amid an ongoing legal battle, but that didn’t stop someone from splashing it with red paint and scrawling the word “savage” on the outside. (Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman) The City of Pittsburgh’s Art Commission voted for the statue to be removed because of Columbus’ history of torture. The...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO