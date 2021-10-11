Needed Rainfall Likely in Two Rounds Through Wednesday Night

Two rounds of rainfall this week may provide some needed drought relief across the region. According to the National Weather Service, most the area south of I-80 and east of I-35 locally could receive 1-2 inches of rain from late Sunday night through Wednesday evening. A break is expected most of Tuesday with warmer-than-average conditions expected, before a more season-like burst of air follows by Thursday morning, with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s.